Burlington lifeguards recognized for lifesaving efforts

Seven Burlington lifeguards have been recognized for putting their training to the test.

The aquatics staff at Tansley Woods pool were presented with certificates on Monday by the Burlington Fire Department, the city of Burlington and the Lifesaving Society.

The lifeguards pulled a man from the water with no vital signs on Sept. 24 and performed life-saving efforts until emergency services arrived and took over.

The grateful swimmer, whose life was saved, also attended Monday’s event with his wife, to personally thank the guards and first responders.