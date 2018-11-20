Health
November 20, 2018 2:35 pm

Burlington lifeguards recognized for lifesaving efforts

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Mr. Breedveld is surrounded by the lifeguards and first responders who saved his life on September 24, 2019.

City of Burlington
A A

Seven Burlington lifeguards have been recognized for putting their training to the test.

The aquatics staff at Tansley Woods pool were presented with certificates on Monday by the Burlington Fire Department, the city of Burlington and the Lifesaving Society.

The lifeguards pulled a man from the water with no vital signs on Sept. 24 and performed life-saving efforts until emergency services arrived and took over.

The grateful swimmer, whose life was saved, also attended Monday’s event with his wife, to personally thank the guards and first responders.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Burlington Fire Department
Burlington lifeguards
CPR
Lifesaving Society
Tansley Woods

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News