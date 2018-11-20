‘Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!’: Trump on Saudi prince’s role in Khashoggi murder

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for Saudi Arabia in a statement on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Tuesday’s statement began with the sentence: “The world is a very dangerous place!”

The president then went on to praise the kingdom, saying that Saudi Arabia has “agreed to spend billions of dollars in leading the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism.”

The second half of the statement moves the focus to the Saudi-ordered murder of Khashoggi.

“After great independent research, we now know many details of this horrible crime,” Trump’s statement reads.

However, despite earlier reports that a CIA investigation found Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing, Trump steers clear of implicating the prince.

“Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

He adds that “we may never know” all the facts about the murder, but America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia remains in place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.