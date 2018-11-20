Bill Kelly: ‘For the people’ rings hollow in Doug Ford’s plan for Ontario

We heard it time and time again during the provincial election campaign — Doug Ford was “for the people” — but just a few months into his administration, that political catchphrase has a hollow ring to it.

So far, Ford has scrapped the basic income pilot project, after promising to let it continue.

He’s cancelled the scheduled increase in the minimum wage, despite the fact that the Conference Board of Canada reported that with this year’s minimum wage increase, the Ontario economy saw an increase in job creation and consumer spending.

READ MORE: Ontario government freezes minimum wage hike as part of labour reforms rollback

Just last week, the Ford government announced that it would eliminate the office of the children’s advocate, which many experts feel could put thousands of indigenous youth and at-risk youth in peril.

There are more questionable policy changes, such as reverting back to the shady and dubious forms of campaign fundraising and of course, abolishing French-language services and reneging on a French-language university, which was another promise he made during the campaign.

READ MORE: Quebec premier says he asked Doug Ford to reconsider cuts to French services

Fact is, if you’re a low-income earner trying to better yourself, or living in a rental property or a member of the LGBTQ community, to name a few, it’s becoming painfully obvious that you’re not the “people” that Doug Ford is for.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.