Moncton, Saint John to receive 15 to 25 cm of snow on Tuesday

Even more snow is on its way to New Brunswick, with Moncton and Saint John bearing the brunt of winter’s icy blast on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for portions of southern New Brunswick, including Monton and Saint John, while placing a special weather statement for Fredericton.

The federal agency says a low-pressure system is set to track towards New Brunswick on Tuesday — intensifying throughout the day.

Snow is set to start falling around noon and continuing through the afternoon.

WATCH: New Brunswick hammered with more snow

Saint John and Moncton are slated to receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow while Fredericton could see between 5 and 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada is warning drivers to be prepared to adjust their driving due to the heavy snow.