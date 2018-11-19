Crime
November 19, 2018 5:56 pm

High-risk sex offender released, police say women at risk of sexual violence

By Online Journalist  Global News

Michel Deschamps, a convicted sex offender with a high-risk to re-offend, was released Sunday.

Winnipeg Police / Handout
A A

A high-risk convicted sex offender has been released and is living in Winnipeg.

Michel Burton Deschamps, 50, was released from custody Sunday. Police say he will be under probation supervision while in the community.

While Deschamps did participate in sexual offender treatment programs while in custody, police warn he is considered a high risk to re-offend.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender back behind bars in Manitoba

Deschamps is described as 5’7″, 260 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was previously convicted in 2005 of sexual assault with a weapon, and re-arrested in 2017 for breaching the conditions of his release.

Police say women are at risk of sexual violence.

WATCH: New video available to help victims of sexual assault

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Michel Burton Deschamps
Public Safety
released from custody
Sex Offender
Violent sex offender Winnipeg
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News