High-risk sex offender released, police say women at risk of sexual violence
A high-risk convicted sex offender has been released and is living in Winnipeg.
Michel Burton Deschamps, 50, was released from custody Sunday. Police say he will be under probation supervision while in the community.
While Deschamps did participate in sexual offender treatment programs while in custody, police warn he is considered a high risk to re-offend.
Deschamps is described as 5’7″, 260 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was previously convicted in 2005 of sexual assault with a weapon, and re-arrested in 2017 for breaching the conditions of his release.
Police say women are at risk of sexual violence.
