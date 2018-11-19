Quebec Solidaire MNA drives SUV despite controversial comments about traffic and the environment

Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion made headlines last week when she published a video on her Facebook page in which she compared the Third Link in Quebec City to doing a line of cocaine.

The Third Link is a future bridge or tunnel connecting Quebec City’s north and south shores. Experts have said the project could end up making traffic problems between Quebec City and Levis (on the south shore) worse because it could encourage more people to live on the south shore and drive to and from work.

READ MORE: Experts say Third Link in Quebec City will just cause more traffic

“People say to themselves, ‘Ah, well, I’m going to do one; I am going to be less drunk, I’ll have energy.’ Except, an hour later, you need to do another line of coke,” Dorion said in a video she posted to Facebook last Thursday.

On Monday, Global News confirmed that the new MNA elected last October in the Quebec City riding of Taschereau has recently bought an SUV, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek.

After criticizing the Third Link (for increased traffic and pollution) Global News has confirmed @QuebecSolidaire MNA Catherine Dorion has recently bought an SUV #assnat #qcpoli pic.twitter.com/uz6G911Oi7 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) November 19, 2018

Quebec Solidaire campaigned against the Third Link, saying the increased traffic would also increase pollution. The party promised to make public transportation free and to ban the sale of gas-powered and even hybrid vehicles by 2040 in favour of electric vehicles.

A spokesperson for the party said Dorion’s choice to drive an SUV does not go against the party line because Quebec Solidaire does not force either its MNAs or its party members to give up driving. The spokesperson said as a working mother, Dorion cannot rely on public transportation all the time.