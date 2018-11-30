Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows – Nov. 30 & Dec. 1

Friday, Nov. 30:

Hour 1: Fibber McGee & Molly – Looking… Christmas Tree; Inner Sanctum – Meek Die Slowly
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Hold Back the Dawn
Hour 3: Pat Novak – Death in Herold Square; The Hardy Family – Horse Race Betting
Hour 4: Amos & Andy – The Love Letter; Rogers of the Gazette – Old Cornet

Saturday, Dec. 1:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Ep. 84 Ex-Con; The Whistler – Seven Steps to Murder
Hour 2: Life of Riley – Christmas Bonus from Mr. Stevenson; Bulldog Drummond – Murder in Death House
Hour 3: Sam Spade – Red Amapola Caper; Mayor of the Town – Toni Falls for Capt. Kennedy
Hour 4: Escape – Affair at Mandrake; Rogues Gallery – Blondes Prefer Gentlemen
Hour 5: The Lone Ranger – The Butterfield Stage Meteor; Abbott & Costello – Spanish Acting Lessons

 

