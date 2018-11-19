Greenfield Park residents upset over decision to cordon off benches on Churchill Blvd.

Greenfield Park residents along Churchill Boulevard are up in arms over a series of green barriers that have been set up around benches on the road, one of the borough’s main streets.

“Nobody can sit down now,” said Pete Landry, a commuter. “We weren’t advised.”

I caught up with some Greenfield Park residents today who aren't thrilled by a recent effort to protect benches on Churchill Boulevard from snow removal crews. In effect they're cordoned off by green pickets meaning you can't sit on them anymore. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/p2Fgv62GzQ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 19, 2018

According to the borough’s president, Robert Myles, a snow plow crushed one of the $5,000 benches last year.

He said the centre-city of Longueuil, of which Greenfield Park is a part, built the barriers to keep the benches from being damaged.

The green barriers are apparently designed to make sure sidewalk bulldozers don't hit the benches. Some people I spoke with were upset because elderly or disabled people often walk down the boulevard and need to sit down. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sCg9KRWdH8 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 19, 2018

Myles was also concerned about a lack of public consultations on the issue.

“If they did their job properly we wouldn’t have this problem,” he said.

Borough Coun. Wade Wilson said seniors often use the benches, even in winter.

“There’s nowhere for them to stop now,” he said.

I watched this woman stand for about 10 minutes waiting for her bus in front of two benches that you couldn't sit on. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/VizrTQmYdT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 19, 2018

The city of Longueuil has not yet returned calls by Global News seeking comment.