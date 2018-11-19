Greenfield Park residents upset over decision to cordon off benches on Churchill Blvd.
Greenfield Park residents along Churchill Boulevard are up in arms over a series of green barriers that have been set up around benches on the road, one of the borough’s main streets.
“Nobody can sit down now,” said Pete Landry, a commuter. “We weren’t advised.”
According to the borough’s president, Robert Myles, a snow plow crushed one of the $5,000 benches last year.
He said the centre-city of Longueuil, of which Greenfield Park is a part, built the barriers to keep the benches from being damaged.
Myles was also concerned about a lack of public consultations on the issue.
“If they did their job properly we wouldn’t have this problem,” he said.
Borough Coun. Wade Wilson said seniors often use the benches, even in winter.
“There’s nowhere for them to stop now,” he said.
The city of Longueuil has not yet returned calls by Global News seeking comment.
