Space heater blamed for Kelowna greenhouse fire

The Kelowna Fire Department said a space heater caused a fire that damaged a greenhouse in the 3100-block of Walnut Street on Saturday afternoon.

“Fortunately, we got to it soon enough that it didn’t extend to the apartment building very close to it,” said platoon captain Kelly Stephens.

Police were called in. However, video footage of the area confirmed to RCMP that the blaze was not deliberately set.

Instead, the fire department believes that a space heater sparked the fire.

Kelly said that every year fires are caused by space heaters and extension cords and as the Okanagan heads into the winter months it’s important to make sure these items are being used in a way that wouldn’t cause a fire.

Kelly advises that people should make sure their space heaters are not close to flammable material that could catch alight if the heater tips over.

He also suggests plug-ins not be overloaded with extension cords as this can cause overheating and start a fire.

No one was hurt in Saturday’s the incident.