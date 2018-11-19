Scott Thompson: Are your holiday decorations up?

I can be a bit of a procrastinator when it comes to the chores of daily life.

With limited time in any given day, I’d rather spend it on other priorities.

Which is why I was surprised this year, when I had my snow tires installed about two weeks earlier than usual and in place before the first snowfall. I must admit, it felt good.

However, this weekend, when my wife asked me to get out the fake Martha Stewart Christmas tree so I could put it up (we have two — one fake, one real), I whined that we hadn’t even reached American Thanksgiving.

She then relayed a well-known “fact” she heard from a friend: those who put up their decorations early are happier and have more time to enjoy themselves, therefore they are less stressed.

By the way, my wife “putting up the tree” means I have to bring it upstairs, set it up and plug in the lights so she can hang things on it that shouldn’t even be on a Christmas tree.

To get out of this hell, I bolted outside and got started on the exterior decorations, since I had to drag those out to get at the tree.

Once you get started, there’s no turning back.

I’m not sure it was any less stressful to hang decorations earlier in the season — does this mean there is more time for other stress later?

Happy wife, happy life — happy holiday!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.