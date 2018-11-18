Strathmore RCMP seek public’s help in identifying poppy donation thief
RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who stole poppy donation boxes in Strathmore, Alta., last week.
Police said, on Nov. 7, a man went into the Shell gas station claiming to be with the Royal Canadian Legion and switched out the full poppy donation box, replacing it with an empty container. He then stole the poppy donation box at the neighbouring Tim Hortons, RCMP said.
“The male is not a Legion employee and was not authorized to pickup the donation box,” a news release from RCMP said on Saturday.
RCMP have asked people with information about the thefts to call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
