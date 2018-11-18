Kelowna Rockets snap losing streak with 3-1 road win over Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday night by beating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-1.

Nolan Foote scored twice to lead the Rockets to victory in Western Hockey League play at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The win ends a four-game losing streak for Kelowna, including an overtime loss to Prince George last Wednesday.

The Rockets turned their fortunes around after being shutout in a tough 0-7 loss the night before in Red Deer.

Against the Oil Kings, with goalie Roman Basran between the pipes, Kelowna was able to maintain their lead despite being vastly outshot by Edmonton.

The Oil Kings got 27 shots on goal, compared to only 13 for the Rockets.

Basran’s goaltending efforts earned him the second star of the game.

The Rockets are back on the ice on Wednesday, when they host the Regina Pats at Prospera Place.

It’s the first time the Pats and Rockets have gone head-to-head this season.

The struggling Regina team is coming off a three-game losing streak.

However, both teams have something to prove with their losses outstripping their wins this season.

The Pats’ record is 7-15-0-0 this season compared to the Rockets’ 9-13-1-0.