Canada-wide warrant issued for man who walked out of Vancouver halfway house

By Online Journalist  Global News

Tyler Gagnon, 34, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Vancouver police are looking for a parolee who walked away from his halfway house and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Tyler Gagnon, 34, was on parole as a part of a five year, nine month sentence for a slew of crimes, including robbery, assault, break and enter, car theft and dangerous driving.

He is described as 5’9″ and 190 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on Friday and was wearing dark jeans, black running shoes, a black shirt and jacket and a grey baseball hat.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

