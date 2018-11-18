Crime
November 18, 2018 10:17 am
Updated: November 18, 2018 10:19 am

Death of man found in Moss Park Sunday morning ‘suspicious’: Toronto police

By Oriena Vuong Global News

Toronto police say a man was found dead near Moss Park Sunday.

Gord Edick / Global News
Toronto police say a man has died after he was found without vital signs near Moss Park.

Officers said they received the call at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday for a man found with obvious signs of distress in the area of Jarvis and Shuter streets.

Investigators said the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they are now treating this as a suspicious death until a cause has been determined.

