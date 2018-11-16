Christmas market displaying Canadian handmade crafts makes its way to Lethbridge

More than 100 exhibitors from across Canada are showcasing their handmade goods during the annual Fall Into Christmas Handmade Market which runs from Friday until Sunday at Lethbridge’s Exhibition Park.

The festive event has spent the last 13 years travelling to different cities across the country, showcasing a variety of Canadian vendors’ finely crafted artwork, jewelry, home decor and more.

“We’re really just supporting Canadian handmade items,” said Jo-Anne Fahey, the show’s manager.

“There’s pretty much something for everyone, from pottery to clothing and basically everything else you can think of.”

Organizers also said the market is a great place to find unique Christmas gifts for family and loved ones while supporting local vendors and Canadian artists.

“It’s a great place to find quality items and get a headstart on your Christmas shopping,” Fahey said.