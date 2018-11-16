Christmas returns to Kids’ Safety Village in Whitby

The Kids’ Safety Village in Whitby, Ont., is getting into the holiday spirit.

Volunteers have been busy the past couple weeks transforming the village from spooky Halloween atmosphere to magical Christmas venue.

The lights are up, the wreaths are hung, the reindeer are out and the interior of its buildings are decorated.

Even Santa himself will be coming to the village.

READ MORE: Festive R.I.D.E. campaign launches in Durham Region with sobering message

The Kids’ Safety Village Christmas event is free for the whole family.

“It’s wonderful, the look and the smile on kids’ faces. They really enjoy it — even the big kids enjoy themselves. All the buildings are lit up; we do it at night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and it’s just a wonderland, Christmas enjoyment,” said William Luchford with Durham Kids’ Safety Village.

Kids from the Grandview Children’s Centre and their parents will be checking out Christmas at the Safety Village next week.

The event runs for nine nights until next Saturday.