3 charged with drug-related offences after Hamilton police stop suspected impaired driver

Three people are facing drug-related charges after Hamilton police responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Hamilton police received reports of a possible impaired driver in the area of Centennial Parkway and South Service Road on Wednesday night.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Police say they determined impairment wasn’t a factor in the vehicle’s reportedly erratic driving, but officers noticed that three occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and later found them to be in possession of fentanyl.

Two men, aged 44 and 62, and a 36-year-old woman, all from St. Catharines, Ont., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation.

Police say the vehicle had sustained damage by unknown means prior to their arrival and had to be towed to a compound.

