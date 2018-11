City crews are making repairs following a “significant” water main break on Hamilton Mountain.

The city has reopened one westbound lane on Mohawk Road, between West 5th and Southlea Drive.

Update: 1 westbound lane on MOHAWK Rd (West 5th-Southlea) has been reopened. The road is expected to fully reopen by 4pm. #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 16, 2018

All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on the busy route.

NEW | #HSRAlert | #HSR41 | detour in both directions as follows: WB- W5th, Limeridge, Garth, reg route

EB- Garth, Limeridge, W5th, reg route Temp stops on Mohawk, W of Garth – both directions and Mohawk, E of W5th for WB; all stops between W5th and Garth are out of service — HSRnow (@HsrNow) November 16, 2018

The cause of the break and the extent of damage are not yet known.