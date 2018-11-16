School Travel Planning project launched at Catholic elementary school in Peterborough

Peterborough GreenUp has launched a new project aimed at addressing traffic congestion in school zones and increasing active transportation.

The School Travel Planning Project — in conjunction with the city of Peterborough and Peterborough County — was officially launched Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School. The goal is to get more children walking and biking to school.

Students @ImmaculateCES, including the Grade 8 #BeWell group, helped @ptbogreenup launch the #PTBO Active School Travel project today. The students are encouraging peers to walk, scooter and🚴 🚵‍♀️ 🚴‍♀️to school! PVNC is a proud partner on this School Travel Planning initiative. pic.twitter.com/AygCZ5ZUXW — PVNCCDSB (@PVNCCDSB) November 15, 2018

Clifford Maynes, executive director of Green Communities Canada, says the goal is to work with partners to take active school travel to the next level. The Peterborough School Travel Planning Project is financially supported by Green Communities Canada and the government of Ontario. Other partners include the Crossing Guards of Peterborough and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

“We are thrilled to work with GreenUP on this project,” he said.

Grade 8 student Shawn Fitzgerald spoke on behalf of a student-led Be Active.

“If kids bike, walk or scooter to school more, there will be less traffic which equals less pollution, safer roads or healthier kids,” he said.

Following the launch event, the entire school body at Immaculate Conception participated in an active walk and treasure hunt in the neighbourhood surrounding their school.