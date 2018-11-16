Environment
November 16, 2018 11:04 am

School Travel Planning project launched at Catholic elementary school in Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Students at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Peterorough are doing their part to stay active and make an impact in the community. Peterborough GreenUp along with city representatives and school members gathered to celebrate the launch of the "Student Travel Planning Project." The goal is to get more children walking and biking to school. Grade 8 students are planning school wide initiatives for members of the school to be more active and sustainable in their travels to and from school

A A

Peterborough GreenUp has launched a new project aimed at addressing traffic congestion in school zones and increasing active transportation.

The School Travel Planning Project — in conjunction with the city of Peterborough and Peterborough County — was officially launched Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School. The goal is to get more children walking and biking to school.

Clifford Maynes, executive director of Green Communities Canada, says the goal is to work with partners to take active school travel to the next level. The Peterborough School Travel Planning Project is financially supported by Green Communities Canada and the government of Ontario. Other partners include the Crossing Guards of Peterborough and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

“We are thrilled to work with GreenUP on this project,” he said.

Grade 8 student Shawn Fitzgerald spoke on behalf of a student-led Be Active.

“If kids bike, walk or scooter to school more, there will be less traffic which equals less pollution, safer roads or healthier kids,” he said.

Following the launch event, the entire school body at Immaculate Conception participated in an active walk and treasure hunt in the neighbourhood surrounding their school.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Active School Travel
active student
Be Active
GreenUP
Immaculate conception
Immaculate Conception CES
Peterborough GreenUp
School Safety
School Travel Plan
School Zone
Shawn Fitzgerald

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News