Close to 200 collisions over 12 hours in Toronto due to snowfall

Toronto police say nearly 200 minor collisions were reported in the city during a 12-hour period due to the snowfall on Thursday and early Friday morning.

Sgt. Brett Moore told Global News that number is double the number of incidents compared to the day before when the roads were dry.

Police continue to remind the public to be cautious when driving on snow-covered roads, especially during the first snowfall of the season.

“It really comes down to a lot of the basic things we continuously message about,” Moore said.

“Slowing way down, leaving a lot of extra time to get to where you are going, and space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. These are critical things and obviously being prepared, making sure your vehicle is ready and driving for the conditions.”

Breaking news…. The white stuff on the ground will require to be cleared off your vehicle, will cause drivers to leave more time and will slow you down. You can overcome this substance by slowing down and leaving more space between you and the vehicle in front. ^bm pic.twitter.com/Gd5EDm0uit — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) November 16, 2018

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said about a dozen collisions were reported on OPP-patrolled roads by 6 a.m. Friday.

“A lot of the crashes, they are single-vehicle wrecks. Drivers are just going too fast for the conditions,” Schmidt said.

“A lot of times they’re on these on-ramps and off-ramps, they come around the bend and they don’t realize how slippery it is.”

On Thursday evening, OPP said there were more than 300 collisions over a four-hour span. No serious injuries were reported.

The #SeeSnowGoSlow warning came too late for this driver. ❄️ Please use extra caution when entering or exiting the highway pic.twitter.com/as9X8bLFgm — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 16, 2018

Between five and 10 centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto Pearson Airport reported about six centimetres of snow, while closer to the downtown core saw amounts of five centimetres and less.

The snow is expected to taper off by early Friday afternoon and change to rain as temperatures begin to climb above the freezing mark.

