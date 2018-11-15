$8M renovation complete at Noble Central School

After decades with no major upgrades, students in Nobleford are now learning in a new, renovated space.

Noble Central School held its grand reopening Thursday afternoon, showing off the $8-million renovation project.

“It really wasn’t that accessible before, lots of stairways and very difficult to maneuver around,” Noble Central School principal, Greg Rollingson said.

“We’ve got all sorts of desk heights and chair types, and really what we wanted to do was focus on making this a place where learning was a priority.”

It was first opened in 1949, with the first major addition coming in 1953.

The last major structural change to the school was 40 years ago, when a gymnasium was added to it.

“Advances in architecture and technology, it’s more energy efficient,” Palliser Regional School Division Board chair, Robert Strauss said. “It provides better lighting, better learning spaces — it’s upgraded the mechanical within the building.”

The early learning to Grade 12 school is now more accessible for visitors and students, with inclusive learning spaces, a large library, a new gym and new classrooms.

