City of Nanaimo warns residents ‘do not put carcasses in compost bins’

The City of Nanaimo is reminding residents of what can go in their compost bins after they found a deer carcass in a green bin

It just was a step too far.

A deer carcass was recently found in a curbside compost bin in Nanaimo.

City of Nanaimo’s manager of sanitation, David Thompson said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I was a little taken back trying to wonder how this happened but it is hunting season, Nanaimo has an active hunting season and they take their environmental responsibilities quite seriously.”

So what should hunters do?

“Rendering plants or even taking it back into the bush,” Thompson added.

The large compost bin pick-up is new for the island community; they’ve only been using the carts for about a year.

Thompson said meat and fat, as long as it’s kitchen scraps can still go in the bin.

“We continue to remind people that chicken and turkey from [the] family celebration that’s absolutely fine, but deer is just a step too far.”

