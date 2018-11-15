Dog killed in marked, lit crosswalk in Victoria hit-and-run

Victoria police are on the lookout for the driver of a vehicle that killed a dog in a marked, lit crosswalk, and didn’t stop.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 9, as a pedestrian was using the crosswalk at the intersection of Dallas Road and Menzies Street with his two small dogs, police said.

Police said a vehicle travelling east stopped for the man, but as he was crossing, a westbound vehicle, drove through the intersection.

The vehicle narrowly missed the man and struck one of his dogs, killing it instantly, police said.

Investigators say the man yelled at the vehicle, which slowed down but did not stop before carrying on towards the Victoria cruise ship terminal.

The vehicle is described as a white, 16-foot-long “shuttle bus”-style vehicle, with a light bar on the roof instead of individual lights. Police say it also had a loud, squeaking wheel.

Police say they wish to hear the driver’s account of events.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-222-8477.