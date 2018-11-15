Barrie man charged with impaired driving after vehicle stuck in snow

A man from Barrie has been charged with impaired driving after his vehicle became stuck in the snow in Innisfil.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a suspected impaired driver in the 20th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road area of Innisfil.

Officers say a truck became stuck in the snow while trying to drive up a hill.

Police say officers spoke with the driver and say they detected an odour of alcohol and signs of impairment.

According to police, the man was arrested and transported to the North Division, where further testing resulted in blood alcohol readings nearly three times the legal limit.

Police say the 48-year-old man from Barrie was charged with impaired care or control and driving with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Officers say his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.