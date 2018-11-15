Jagmeet Singh urges Liberal government to explore criminal charges against opioid makers

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called on the Liberal government to launch an investigation into the role drug companies may have played in the opioid crisis.

“The federal government should have declared this a public health emergency a long time ago and must ensure those responsible are held accountable. The Liberal government should explore whether there are grounds to lay criminal charges against opioid pharmaceutical companies,” Singh said in a statement.

Singh’s announcement comes months after the B.C. NDP said it is suing 40 companies in connection with manufacturing opioids.

The province said it is looking to recoup healthcare costs associated with the province’s ongoing opioid epidemic, which has killed thousands.

In the U.S., Purdue Pharma has lost a number of court cases. The company promoted the painkiller OxyContin as safer and less addictive than other opioids. The company has acknowledged in the United States that its marketing of OxyContin was misleading and paid US$634.5 million in 2007 to settle criminal and civil charges.

“There are real concerns that opioid manufacturers may have marketed these highly addictive drugs to Canadians and doctors in a manner inconsistent with federal law,” NDP Health Critic Don Davies said in a statement.

“Ten Canadians die every day from opioid-related causes. We need to treat this as the health crisis it is and at the same time seek justice for all affected.”

— With files from Richard Zussman