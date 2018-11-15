Live coverage: Brexit draft causes turmoil in U.K. Parliament

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has presented a draft Brexit deal in Parliament Thursday morning – causing turmoil as many of her colleagues disapprove of the plan.

The draft, which was initially backed by May’s Cabinet, is now heading to the European Union for approval.

But the deal was in jeopardy as two Cabinet ministers and multiple other officials quit over the deal — meaning May might not have enough votes when the draft returns to Parliament for approval.

Currently, U.K. opposition is calling for a confidence vote in May. Follow along in the live blog below.