Student, 19, struck and killed by vehicle in Oshawa

A 19-year-old student from Mitchell, Ont., was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police said the collision happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Simcoe Street and Conlin Road near Durham College.

Police said a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by an 18-year-old man was travelling southbound on Simcoe Street when it hit the median at Conlin Road and struck a pedestrian.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances of the fatal crash are under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Traffic Services Branch at 905-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.