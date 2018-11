Detroit Pistons stun Raptors 106-104 in Dwane Casey’s return to Toronto

TORONTO — Reggie Bullock made the winning shot as time expired and the Detroit Pistons rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Wednesday night, giving coach Dwane Casey a victory over his former team.

Blake Griffin had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Reggie Jackson and Langston Galloway each scored 13 and Stanley Johnson had 12 points for the Pistons, who had lost six of eight.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and Pascal Siakam and Greg Monroe each had 17 for the Raptors, who have lost consecutive home games after a 7-0 start. Toronto (12-3) also failed to match the best start in franchise history. The Raptors went 13-2 to begin the 2014-15 season.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors suffer 2nd loss of the season with 126-110 defeat to New Orleans Pelicans

Toronto had won six straight over the Pistons, and nine of the previous 11 meetings.

Detroit trailed 88-77 to begin the fourth but took its first lead since the opening quarter, 98-97, on a jump shot by Jackson with 4:54 remaining.

Leonard tied it at 104 by making a jumper with 38 seconds to go. Griffin missed a jumper at the other end and Kyle Lowry grabbed the rebound, giving Toronto 10 seconds to try a go-ahead shot. Leonard brought the ball up but lost it out of bounds with 2 seconds to go.

READ MORE: Pascal Siakam scores career-high 23 points as Raptors beat Knicks 128-112

After Siakam blocked Glenn Robinson’s shot out of bounds, Detroit took the ball under the basket with 1.2 seconds left. Jose Calderon inbounded to Bullock, who hit the buzzer-beating shot.

Monroe played a season-high 21 minutes because starting centre Serge Ibaka sat out with a sore right knee. Ibaka has scored 10 or more points in 13 consecutive games. Jonas Valanciunas started in his place.

WATCH: Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey happy to be back in the #6ix

The Raptors lost another starter when guard Danny Green left with a sore lower back in the third quarter. He did not return.

Fans stood and cheered when Casey was introduced before the game, and roared in approval when a video tribute was shown during the first timeout. Players from both benches also stood and applauded as Casey acknowledged the crowd with a wave.