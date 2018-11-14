Ousting UCP member for swastika-pride flag comment not his call: Alberta Opposition leader

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says it is up to the United Conservative Party’s board to decide whether to expel a member who compared the LGBTQ rainbow flag to the swastika.

Kenney also notes John Carpay apologized for the remarks he made in a speech on the weekend.

Kenney points out that deputy premier Sarah Hoffman was not asked to resign after she apologized for comparing supporters of the former Wildrose party to “sewer rats.”

The United Conservatives have been dealing with several members who have been expressing bigoted or hateful views, and Kenney says they have no place in the party.

Two weeks ago, he said in a statement that he had directed the party to pull the membership of a former campaign worker after reports that Adam Strashok was behind an online store that sells white supremacist memorabilia.

Kenney, when asked why he didn’t use the same authority to expel Carpay, said he had never ousted Strashok and that his expulsion was a consensus decision.