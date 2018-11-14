Canada
Man injured in industrial accident in Lakefield

One person was taken to hospital following an industrial accident near Lakefield on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at R & J Machine on the 8th Line of Smith, just north of Peterborough. The family business has specialized in manufacturing docks, boat lifts and marine railways for more than 43 years.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the preliminary investigation reveals an I-beam fell off a cart and onto a man’s arm. The 46-year-old man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate, OPP said.

— More to come

