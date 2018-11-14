Case of man accused in Fredericton shooting spree faces another delay

There is yet another delay in the case of a Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree.

Provincial court Judge Julian Dickson has adjourned the case until next Wednesday for a decision on a request for an assessment to determine if Matthew Raymond is fit to stand trial.

READ MORE: Alleged Fredericton shooter tells judge he should be ‘exonerated’ due to ‘temporary insanity’

Dickson has imposed a publication ban on any information or arguments dealing with that application.

Last week, the case had been adjourned to allow the courts to appoint new defence counsel for Raymond.

That new counsel is Moncton-based lawyer Alison Menard.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright on Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex on the northside of the city.