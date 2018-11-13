Montrealers in media share stories of success at Women’s Forum series

The Leonardo da Vinci Centre hosted Tuesday the ninth installment of its Women’s Forum series, featuring Natasha Gargiulo from Virgin Radio and Laura Casella from Global News.

The pair shared stories from their world in the media.

“A question I get all the time is “How do you do it?'” said Casella. “I do like everyone else, it’s just that I’m in the public eye.”

READ MORE: Canadian women’s empowerment in the workforce leads International Women’s Day

Both women shared that they discovered early their passion for working in the media. They described how hard they worked to launch their careers such as accepting unpaid internships and making difficult career choices to obtain their goals.

When asked how they dealt with criticism, Casella responded that she always looks for the good in everything.

The media community is smallish in English Montreal. @NatashaGargiulo allowed @La_Casella as an intern to tag along when she interviewed Back Street Boys. — Karen Macdonald (@macdonaldglobal) November 14, 2018

Garguilo, who runs a women’s wellness company as well as co-hosting a morning radio show, discussed the challenges women face thinking about their next chapters in life.

“It’s important for women to think about their next step because unfortunately women do have to face ageism,” she said.

She said hopes producing for television and the internet is in her future.

READ MORE: ‘Law needs Feminism Because’ forum takes place in Montreal