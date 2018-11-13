Ambitious agenda for first meeting of new Vancouver city council

The first meeting of Vancouver’s new city council featured a packed agenda.

The new council had 10 motions on notice, including establishing a renter’s office, expediting a city-wide plan and reconsidering rezoning amendments for duplexes.

New council passed the first vote — a motion by Coun. Melissa De Genova asking for provincial funding for the opioid crisis — unanimously.

“I was encouraged to see 10 member motions on the agenda,” De Genova said. “I think that this means we have a group of councillors that really are passionate about the city of Vancouver and want to get down to work.”

“I look forward to debating and discussing those motions later on today as well as tomorrow when we hear from speakers.”

New Mayor Kennedy Stewart noted there are plenty of speakers who wish to discuss the motions on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of folks in this city who are facing housing problems, we’ve heard this morning the opioid crisis is still as intense as it ever was,” he said. “A lot of people want to speak to this. I totally understand that and we’re going to try to accommodate as much as we can.”