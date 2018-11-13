Israeli forces release video of woman found alive in rubble after Gaza rocket attack

The Israel Defense Forces have released a video showing an injured woman being pulled from the rubble of a house following a rocket attack by Palestinian militants on Tuesday.

The video shows Israeli first responders arriving at the house to find the bleeding woman lying in the rubble near what appears to be the body of a man.

“Check if there’s a baby,” rescuers are heard saying frantically.

It’s not clear whether there was a baby in the house, located in the coastal city of Ashkelon some 13 kilometres north of the Gaza border.

“Last night, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel. One of the rockets struck this house in Ashkelon,” the IDF said in a tweet accompanying the video. “This was the scene when Israeli first-responders entered. It is graphic, but it’s important we show it. Hamas sees all of Israel as a target.”

Several missiles were launched from Gaza into Ashkelon on Tuesday.

Seth Frantzman, a journalist with the Jerusalem Post, took this video showing rockets lighting up the sky above Ashkelon as some residents scrambled to find safety:

Shortly after the video was released, Hamas and other militant groups said they had signed on to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire to end two days of intense fighting with Israel.

The region had been paralyzed by hundreds of Palestinian rocket attacks in southern Israel and scores of Israeli airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip.

Since Monday, Israeli air strikes had killed seven Palestinians, at least five of them gunmen, and destroyed several buildings used by Gaza‘s ruling Hamas Islamists.

Rocket attacks from Gaza sent residents of southern Israel to shelters, wounding dozens and killing a Palestinian laborer from the occupied West Bank.

The flare-up in violence was prompted by a botched Israeli undercover operation in Gaza, which led to fighting that killed a Hamas commander, six other Palestinian militants and an Israeli colonel.

— With files from Reuters and the Associated Press

