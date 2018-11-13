Boy battling cancer gets wish of walking mom down aisle days before dying

A 12-year-old boy in Ohio had the chance to walk his mother down the aisle days before his death.

Keith Burkett, 12, was battling sarcoma – a type of cancer – since the age of five. He had been in and out of hospital and receiving treatment to help fight the disease. However, the sarcoma had spread to other parts of his body, leaving him in hospice care.

READ MORE: Salons continue calls for hair donations after Canadian Cancer Society says it will stop

One of his last wishes to his mother, Taylore Woodard, was to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

“He said, ‘Well momma I would like to walk you down the aisle before I die,’ and then I was like ‘You know what, we’re making it happen,’” said Woodard to ABC-affiliated station, WQAD.

So on Nov. 7 Woodard held an impromptu wedding in her home so her son could have his last wish.

Video posted to Facebook shows Burkett being pushed down the aisle in his wheelchair ahead of his mother. She then joins

Five days later on Nov. 12, Burkett passed away.

READ MORE: Vitamin D lowers risk of dying from cancer, fish oil reduces heart attack risk: study

Woodard posted a message on Facebook, reading in part:

“Today at 12:57pm keith earned his angel wings and it’s now in heaven in peace to be with god. Mommy misses you so much already baby boy! You will always be with mommy! I don’t know how mommy is going to live without you! A piece of me will forever be gone. I promise you baby I’ll do my best! We love you so much baby!!”

According to Inside Edition, Burkett had also celebrated Christmas in October because doctors “said time was running out.”

A GoFundMe page was created on behalf of Woodard. According to the online fundraiser, the money will be used for funeral expenses and medical bills.