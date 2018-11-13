Alberta
Newfoundland and Labrador introduces law protecting ‘revenge porn’ victims

Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to introduce "revenge porn" legislation, offering legal recourse to people who have had intimate images shared without their consent.

The Intimate Images Protection Act would give victims the option to take their case to civil court.

Judges could order damages or a court order to remove the images.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said he hopes the law will give power back to victims and prevent more of the crimes that can have devastating, life-altering impacts.

He said Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and Nova Scotia have taken similar steps.

Parsons will speak on the legislation in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

