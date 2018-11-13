In pictures: California wildfires leave behind apololyptic landscape

Wildfires in California have killed 42 people and destroyed over 6,000 structures since they began on Thursday.
Firefighters are still trying to contain multiple blazes, and rescuers are searching for other bodies as many people are still reported missing.
Pictures from the scene show razed buildings and an apocalyptic landscape.
A sign still stands at a McDonald’s restaurant burned in the Camp Fire, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in the northern California town of Paradise.
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Melted metal from an abandoned car destroyed by the Camp Fire is seen in Paradise, California, U.S. November 10, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A California license plate is seen partially buried in a pile of ash at a burned residence after the Camp fire tore through the region in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
Nothing remains of the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park in Paradise, where a team recovered one victim on Monday, Nov. 12. as the search continues for victims of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images
A number of homes on Flintlock Ln, in Bell Canyon, including this one, were destroyed by the Woolsey Fire
Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
California wildfires: Drone footage shows us an eerie, burned out Paradise, CA
More than 5,000 firefighters have been battling the blaze as the fire rages on. While they made gains last night, it’s still only 30 per cent contained.
Firefighters try to contain a fire so it doesn\’t spread to a neighboring building as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The smoke from the fires could be seen from space.
Twitter / NASA[caption id="attachment_4658246" align="alignnone" width="1024"]
Twitter / NASA
A massive cloud of smoke has been lingering over San Francisco for several days.
A large wildfire plume from a recent flareup near Lake Sherwood, Calif., is visible from Highway 101 north of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Amanda Myers)
PARADISE, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Smoke lingers through the valley near Skyway in Chico, California on November 11, 2018. Camp Fire is at 109,000 acres with 25% contained and is the third-deadliest wildfire on record in California. As of Sunday morning, the death toll at 23. (Photo by Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The fire spread so quickly because of the strong winds in the region. Bodies of people trying to flee were found in cars.
Strong winds blow embers from burning houses during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California.
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
A firefighter sprays down palm trees as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, U.S. November 9, 2018. The fire destroyed dozens of structures, forced thousands of evacuations and closed a major freeway.
Terrifying video shows family's desperate drive through hellish California wildfires
A home is engulfed in flames during the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, U.S. November 9, 2018.
REUTERS/Gene Blevins
As people fled, animals were often left behind or displaced. Rescuers found geese, cats, dogs and horses in the aftermath.
Equine veterinarian Jesse Jellison carries an injured goose to a waiting transport during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 10, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Llamas are tied to a lifeguard stand on the beach in Malibu as the Woolsey Fire comes down the hill Friday.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A dog watches from a car as flames approach during the Woolsey Fire on November 9, 2018 in Malibu, California.
David McNew/Getty Images
Search and rescue dogs also help in the search for bodies and survivors.
Butte County Search and Rescue worker Noelle Francis, left, and search dog Spinner look through the ashes for survivors and remains after a wildfire ravaged the area, at Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, Calif., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
