In pictures: California wildfires leave behind apololyptic landscape

Wildfires in California have killed 42 people and destroyed over 6,000 structures since they began on Thursday.

Firefighters are still trying to contain multiple blazes, and rescuers are searching for other bodies as many people are still reported missing.

Pictures from the scene show razed buildings and an apocalyptic landscape.

More than 5,000 firefighters have been battling the blaze as the fire rages on. While they made gains last night, it’s still only 30 per cent contained.

The smoke from the fires could be seen from space.

A massive cloud of smoke has been lingering over San Francisco for several days.

The fire spread so quickly because of the strong winds in the region. Bodies of people trying to flee were found in cars.



A firefighter sprays down palm trees as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, U.S. November 9, 2018. The fire destroyed dozens of structures, forced thousands of evacuations and closed a major freeway.

As people fled, animals were often left behind or displaced. Rescuers found geese, cats, dogs and horses in the aftermath.

Search and rescue dogs also help in the search for bodies and survivors.