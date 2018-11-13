Peterborough County warden Joe Taylor will not run for re-election

Joe Taylor, mayor-elect of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, says that while he has enjoyed his tenure as county warden for the past two years, he wants to focus on issues facing his township.

“I see them as being fairly significant in the first few months. Really, that’s where my priorities should be,” Taylor said. “I want to make sure I’m not stretched too thin and focus my time and energy on my township responsibilities.”

READ MORE: Peterborough County Council asked for money

Taylor is the first mayor in the township, which is located southeast of Peterborough. Before his election in October, the head of the township council was a reeve, assisted by the deputy reeve.

Now, like all other townships in Peterborough County, these positions have been renamed mayor and deputy mayor.

The warden is the head of county council, which is made up of mayors and deputy mayors from member townships, who cast votes in a warden’s election, usually held in early December.

Any mayor or deputy mayor may put their name forward as a candidate for warden, and Taylor encourages any member of county council to consider running.

“There’s a number of people there that can do just as good a job as warden as I have, or anyone else, and they deserve the opportunity to try it if they want to,” Taylor said.

READ MORE: Otonabee South Monaghan Township election results 2018

Members of county council who wish to run for warden have until Thursday, Nov. 15 to make their intentions known. The election of the new warden takes place Dec. 12.