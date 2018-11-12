Impaired driving arrests keep Brantford police busy

Impaired driving has led to two arrests and one warning in Brantford over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Brantford police received a 911 call about a possible impaired driver on King George Road, who had reportedly almost caused a collision and drove off.
The vehicle was quickly located in a nearby parking lot, where a 57-year-old man was arrested.
Police say he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
Then around 3 a.m. Sunday, police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Colborne Street, where it failed to stop at an intersection.
The vehicle was stopped and a 26-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Both drivers lost their vehicles and licenses for the next week.
Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, an 80-year-old woman was given a three-day licence suspension, after police watched someone trying to park at a business on Lynden Road, where two other vehicles were struck in the parking lot.
Police say the driver registered a warning on the roadside device.
