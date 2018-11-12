Canada
November 12, 2018 2:55 pm

Impaired driving arrests keep Brantford police busy

By Reporter  Global News
Brantford police have arrested two impaired drivers over the weekend.

Brantford police have arrested two impaired drivers over the weekend.

Global News
A A

Impaired driving has led to two arrests and one warning in Brantford over the weekend.

READ MORE: Three arrested, two guns seized in Brantford

On Saturday afternoon, Brantford police received a 911 call about a possible impaired driver on King George Road, who had reportedly almost caused a collision and drove off.

The vehicle was quickly located in a nearby parking lot, where a 57-year-old man was arrested.

Story continues below

Police say he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Then around 3 a.m. Sunday, police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Colborne Street, where it failed to stop at an intersection.

READ MORE: Police investigating after man allegedly grabs girl in Brantford

The vehicle was stopped and a 26-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Both drivers lost their vehicles and licenses for the next week.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, an 80-year-old woman was given a three-day licence suspension, after police watched someone trying to park at a business on Lynden Road, where two other vehicles were struck in the parking lot.

Police say the driver registered a warning on the roadside device.
Report an error
Alcohol
Arrest
Brantford
Charges
Driving
HamOnt
Impaired

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News