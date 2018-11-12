Canada
One dead in afternoon crash on Medway Road, north of London

Middlesex OPP closed a section of Medway Road between Richmond and Wonderland roads to investigate the crash.

Middlesex OPP say one person is dead following a crash on Medway Road.

Emergency services responded to the scene between Richmond and Wonderland roads at roughly 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police tell Global News Radio 980 CFPL that the crash involved a westbound four-door vehicle heading that’s believed to have crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with a cement truck.

The male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead. No other injuries have been reported.

Police say that section of road is closed for the investigation but have yet to say how long the closure is expected to last.

There’s also no information yet as to the cause of the crash.

The deceased will not be named until family has been notified.

