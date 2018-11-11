Traffic
Remembrance Day incident with Halifax Regional Police horse injures 2

Halifax Regional Police are looking into an incident that resulted in two people being injured by a police horse.

Halifax Regional Police are “looking into” an incident involving a police horse that injured two people, one of whom was an officer.

Police say that the incident occurred at Sunday’s Remembrance Day ceremony, where police horse Val and his rider were in attendance.

The horse reportedly became separated from the officer, who was thrown to the ground.

The horse then continued on his own, when a member of the public who was in close proximity of the horse got caught in his gear.

Both the member of the public and the officer received medical attention for non-life threatening injuries, while the Val was caught a short distance away.

