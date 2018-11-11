Large crowd packs Halifax’s Grand Parade for Remembrance Day

A historic military square in downtown Halifax overflowed with people gathering in the wind to remember and reflect upon the past and present effects of war.

Sunday’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Grand Parade began with a procession and a 21-gun salute, and ended with the placing of wreaths on the square’s cenotaph.

Peter Augustus, a veteran with 30 years in service and a member of Veterans UN-Nato, attended the ceremony this morning and says he’s spending the day thinking about both of his grandfathers, who fought in the Second World War.

He says he has the privilege of owning all of the medals they recieved for their service, which he displays in a shadow box in his basement.

Near the beginning of the ceremony, 14-year-old Sara Pluta read a poem she wrote about post-traumatic stress disorder, which Veterans Affairs Canada estimates can affect up to 10 per cent of war zone veterans.

Pluta says she doesn’t have a personal connection to PTSD, but that she’s heard from veterans who say her words ring true.