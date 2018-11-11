Saskatoon police investigating after 23-year-old man shot in arm
A 23-year-old Saskatoon man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday.
Saskatoon police received a call just before 6:30 p.m. from witnesses who said they heard a gunshot in an alley on the 1600 block of 20th Street West.
Shortly after, the victim walked into St. Paul’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police continue to investigate but do not feel the shooting was random.
They say the victim is not co-operating with police.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
