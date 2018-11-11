Crime
November 11, 2018 1:24 pm

Saskatoon police investigating after 23-year-old man shot in arm

By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm Saturday.

File Photo / Global News
A A

A 23-year-old Saskatoon man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Saturday.

Saskatoon police received a call just before 6:30 p.m. from witnesses who said they heard a gunshot in an alley on the 1600 block of 20th Street West.

Shortly after, the victim walked into St. Paul’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser woman in reported stolen vehicle

Police continue to investigate but do not feel the shooting was random.

They say the victim is not co-operating with police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon gunshots
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Shooting
St. Paul's Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News