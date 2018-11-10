Toronto Raptors

More
Sports
November 10, 2018 8:43 pm

Pascal Siakam scores career-high 23 points as Raptors beat Knicks 128-112

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Toronto Raptors overcome New York Knicks to improve league-leading record to 12-1.

A A

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 128-112 on Saturday, improving their league-leading record to 12-1.

READ MORE: Leonard scores 25 in return to help Raptors improve to NBA-best 11-1

OG Anunoby scored 16 points and Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Delon Wright each had 12 as the Raptors won their sixth straight home meeting with the Knicks and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Toronto has won six straight overall.

Toronto’s Nick Nurse became the first coach to win 12 of his first 13 games since Lawrence Frank started 13-0 with the New Jersey Nets in 2004.

READ MORE: Lowry and balanced Raptors rout slumping Jazz 124-111

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and Enes Kanter had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost 16 of their past 19 against the Raptors.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas
Kawhi Leonard
National Basketball Association
NBA
New York
New York Knicks
news
Pascal Siakam
Raptors
Raptors vs Knicks
Sports
Toronto
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News