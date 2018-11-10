Pascal Siakam scores career-high 23 points as Raptors beat Knicks 128-112

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 128-112 on Saturday, improving their league-leading record to 12-1.

OG Anunoby scored 16 points and Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Delon Wright each had 12 as the Raptors won their sixth straight home meeting with the Knicks and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Toronto has won six straight overall.

Toronto’s Nick Nurse became the first coach to win 12 of his first 13 games since Lawrence Frank started 13-0 with the New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and Enes Kanter had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost 16 of their past 19 against the Raptors.