Andrew Gillum withdraws concession in Florida governor’s race after recount

Democrat Andrew Gillum has withdrawn his concession in the Florida gubernatorial race following a recount.

“I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote,” Gillum said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The Florida secretary of state is ordering recounts in the U.S. Senate and governor races, an unprecedented review of two major races in the state that took five weeks to decide the 2000 presidential election

READ MORE: Florida orders unprecedented recounts in Senate, governor elections

Secretary Ken Detzner issued the order on Saturday after the unofficial results in both races fell within the margin that by law triggers a recount.

Unofficial election results showed Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points. Under state law, such a margin requires a machine recount of ballots.

WATCH: Trump sends lawyers to Florida as recount looms

Gillum had conceded the race to DeSantis on Tuesday night.