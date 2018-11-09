Hormonal buck charges at Oklahoma pastor as family records encounter with aggressive deer

A young buck repeatedly charged at an Oklahoma pastor, forcing the man to wrestle with the aggressive deer while his family recorded the encounter.

Travis Hurst encountered the animal at his church on Wednesday.

“So I literally got attacked by a deer!” the pastor said on social media. “Every time I let him go he would charge me. When I got home I found 2 puncture wounds on my legs! I’m pretty sure he won.”

Video shows the man grabbing the buck by its antlers and wrestling with the deer in an effort not to get stabbed.

Speaking with Oklahoma’s News 4, Hurst said he was getting ready for a bonfire when the deer came out of the woods and made a charge at him.

“He gets closer and closer and we’re thinking, ‘Well, we might feed him or something,’” he said. “He stabs my legs and stabs my arms and everything.”

Hurst said the encounter lasted about five minutes before the deer made off into the woods.

“He got the best of me,” the pastor told the news station. “I think that he’s had some human contact because he wasn’t afraid of us at all.”

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife’s Wade Farrar told News 4 that deer are in rut right now, meaning that males are more aggressive and frisky as they search for females.

“He’s going to try to act like a big bad deer and if he thinks we are a threat, then he’s going to treat us just like he would a big buck out in the woods,” Farrar said.