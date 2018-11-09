Town of Cobourg receives federal funding for Armistice 18 project

The federal government is providing $10,000 for a project in Cobourg, Ont., which is commemorating those who made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada a century ago.

On Friday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd announced the government of Canada would provide funding for the town’s Armistice 18 project — one of Canada’s largest commemorative First World War centennial events.

The Armistice ’18 commemorative events have encompassed the theatrical productions Last Day, Last Hour and Stars on Her Shoulders, as well as the art exhibits Lest We Forget (paintings by Charles Pachter) and The Great War in Colour at Cobourg’s Victoria Hall, sponsored by the Vimy Foundation.

Rudd made the announcement on behalf of the Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

“I’m grateful for the tireless efforts of communities like the Town of Cobourg, who organize and conduct special commemorative events and create projects that will have lasting legacies,” Rudd said.

“It’s important that we create opportunities to remember those who have given so much. Initiatives like Armistice ’18 ensure that the rich legacy of Canada’s Veterans is not forgotten.”

The funding comes from the Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program, which helps communities honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served in Canada’s armed forces.

