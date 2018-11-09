Edmonton antique shop owner shares profits after homeless man finds rare ‘Bambi’ art in dumpster

The owner of an Edmonton antique shop is helping out a homeless man who found a valuable Bambi animation drawing in a dumpster.

Alexander Archbold of Curiosity Inc. says the man he knew only as Adam had been turned away by a few stores before he showed up in Archbold’s shop with the artwork in September.

The man asked for $20 for the find and Archbold agreed.

After he took the drawing out of its dirty frame, Archbold discovered it was an authentic 1937 animation cel from the classic movie and sold it on eBay for $3,700.

Archbold says he spent several days trying to track down Adam and, when the man walked into his store earlier this week, he handed him half the profits.

Archbold says Adam’s $1,600 share won’t be enough to get him back on his feet, so he has also set up a GoFundMe page that has so far raised $5,000.