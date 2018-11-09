Man facing several charges after traffic stop in Collingwood

A man is facing several charges after police seized licence plates that had been reported stolen and cannabis during a traffic stop in Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Thursday just before 9 p.m., an officer patrolling Peel Street near McKean Crescent stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Police say during the stop, officers discovered the plates attached to the vehicle had been reported stolen.

According to police, upon further investigation, officers found another set of allegedly stolen licence plates inside the vehicle.

Police say they also a small amount of cannabis.

Officers say the driver, an 18-year-old man from Collingwood. is now facing several charges including possessing cannabis under 19 years, driving with cannabis readily available, use of plates not authorized, disobeying a stop sign, blood alcohol content above zero, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Dec. 4.