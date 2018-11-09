London area gets its first dose of winter weather

Motorists in the London area are getting their first taste of winter driving.

Although significant accumulation isn’t expected, motorists will need to adjust their habits.

John Wilson, Global News Radio 980 CFPL weather specialist, says although the area is experiencing its first snowfall of the season, he isn’t expecting much of it to stick around.

“The question is whether the ground will be warm enough to absorb it without letting it stick, or whether it absorbs it and all melts,” Wilson said.

“We’ll probably get a little bit on grassy areas but the roads for the most part will just stay wet.”

Wilson expects the snow to turn to rain by Friday afternoon, although he says the area will see more flurries overnight Friday and into Saturday.

Kevin Tomlinson from Hanford’s Tire and Service says it has been busy getting drivers prepared for winter conditions.

He says the shop is currently installing winter tires on 40 to 50 vehicles daily.

“We’ve been putting winter tires on for roughly a month now,” Tomlinson said. “We are doing a lot more winter tires these days. People are cluing in that they are a lot safer than your typical all-season tire.”

He says winter tires aren’t the only way motorists can prepare themselves.

“Make sure your fluids are up to snuff, make sure you have the proper windshield wiper fluid and keep jumper cables on hand just in case.”

Tomlinson says people should be looking to make the switch to winter tires once the temperature is consistently at 7 C or lower.